Local lawmakers aim to fix supply chains and ease shipping backlogs with Ocean Shipping Reform Act

KIMT-TV 3 - U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is leading efforts to help fix supply chains and ease shipping backlogs with the Ocean Shipping Reform Act.
Klobuchar believes Minnesotans and all Americans are paying too much for goods, she says part of the problem is international shipping companies are charging too much.
These high shipping costs lead businesses and farmers to raise consumer prices.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act will level the playing field for American exporters by making it harder for ocean carriers to unreasonably refuse goods ready to export at ports.
Sen. Klobuchar joins forces with other state senators to build bi partisan support for this bill.
“We're gonna crack down on these high prices, we're also going to make these international shipping companies take American goods. They've literally been taking containers, and sending them right back to China that are empty, and not selling our stuff,” she explains.
The act was introduced by Klobuchar to the Senate in February.
The bill unanimously passed the Senate in March, and was passed by House of Representatives Monday.
“These international conglomerates have been using the pandemic. Iit was tough for everything, everything got disrupted. Well they're still charging these high rates, it's completely outrageous. And that's why we've got to set some rules of the road to bring down those rates, and consumers get better prices,” Klobuchar adds.
Supporters of the bill are hoping to have the legislation signed into law by President Biden this week.
The Ocean Shipping Reform Act will:
Require ocean carriers to certify that late fees —known in maritime parlance as “detention and demurrage” charges—comply with federal regulations or face penalties;
Shift burden of proof regarding the reasonableness of “detention or demurrage” charges from the invoiced party to the ocean carrier;
Prohibit ocean carriers from unreasonably declining shipping opportunities for U.S. exports, as determined by the FMC in new required rulemaking;
Require ocean common carriers to report to the FMC each calendar quarter on total import/export tonnage and 20-foot equivalent units (loaded/empty) per vessel that makes port in the United States;
Authorize the FMC to self-initiate investigations of ocean common carrier’s business practices and apply enforcement measures, as appropriate; and
Establish new authority for the FMC to register shipping exchanges.