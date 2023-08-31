 Skip to main content
Local law enforcement talks new SRO laws

  • Updated
  • 0

Police Departments in Rochester and Austin are keeping Resource Officers in schools as other districts around the state begin to pull theirs. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us what changes the departments hope lawmakers make to the new rules

While a number of large Minnesota school districts are pulling their school resource officers after a new law about use of force, Rochester and Austin police departments are keeping theirs in schools for now. 

The police departments says the school resource officers worked in their schools for several years and built strong relationships with students and staff. They say officers only step in if the school asks them to or if there is criminal activity.

Both law enforcement agencies reviewed the new restrictions with their school resource officers - even though they say the law is vague. They also say they aren't too concerned right now because their officers have rarely had to rely on physically restraining students. 

Austin's police chief also says the department may need to start relying more on patrol officers on-duty in certain situations.

Both police departments are working with their local government representatives to share their thoughts and experiences with the new law.

