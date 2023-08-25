Local law enforcement prepares for Saturation Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With summer winding down, law enforcement agencies across the country are teaming up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for Saturation Saturday.
The main goal is to stop impaired driving during the busy Labor Day holiday period.
According to MADD, traffic fatalities have reached a 16-year high. 41% of these fatalities around Labor Day in recent years have involved drunk driving.
MADD, along with Towards Zero Death and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), are helping local law enforcement to curb impaired drivers.
Over the next ten days, the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office will be providing extra deputies for DWI patrols and sobriety checkpoints. Their overtime pay will be paid by the program.
Rochester Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol will also be supplying extra enforcement on the roads.
Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says alcohol impairment won't be the only issue law enforcement will be looking for.
"Our concerns about marijuana and impaired driving is at the top of the list there as well, right next to the alcohol," he said. "They'll be looking for any driving behaviors that could indicate impaired driving."
The sheriff's office also says there have been 237 traffic deaths in Minnesota this year as of August 20th. While the number is down from the previous two years, it's still higher than each year from 2017 to 2020.
According to data also from the sheriff's office, Olmsted County has had almost 3,000 DWI convictions from 2018 to 2022.