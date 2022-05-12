Local law enforcement honor fallen officers with 'Road to Hope' ride

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Road to Hope is a long-distance bike ride honoring the service of all law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.
Thursday was the third and final day of the 250+ mile ride across the state of Virginia to Washington, D.C.
5 RPD officers - including one retired - and Olmsted County Sheriff Torgerson are part of the Minnesota Law Enforcement United Team.
Lieutenant Ryan Manguson, with Rochester Police Department says 617 officers were killed in line of duty last year alone, many of them lost their lives from COVID-19.
Lt. Manguson says it is important for law enforcement to pay their respects for their brothers and sisters who gave their lives protecting the community.
“It’s a great opportunity for officers that are riding and support staff to have conversations with surviving family members and survivors who are also participating in the ride. So you get to have great conversations with them and talk about their loved one who has passed on, as well as meet officers all over the country.”
The ride raises money to support C.O.P.S. Kids Camp, the Officer Down Memorial Page, and Spirit of Blue. This year Team Minnesota was the top fundraising team with over $60,000 raised.
“We all culminate here and meet together, it's about a thousand riders and meet with surviving family members,” says Manguson. “It's just a really great thing we do to help support families and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and service to their community.”
The community is invited to show your support for police next week at the Southeast Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Service on May 19th at 6pm at the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial.