Local kids business fair

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 2nd annual "Rochester Children's Business Fair" happened today at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Kids had the chance to sell their different products. The event had both younger and older entrepreneurs. Local entrepreneurs judged the businesses to decide the winners.
“My whole model behind my art is uplifting art: anything that’ll make somebody smile. I just love to see them-even if they don’t, you know, purchase the item, I love to see them and their reactions and their opinions and perspectives. I’m really thankful to be able to do this because not everybody gets to. It’s something that I really like to do, and I truly believe if it’s something you like to do or love to do, it’ll show through your work," Sofia Webster, a local entrepreneur, said.
Also, Rochester Mayor Kim Norton read a proclamation about the benefits of kids exploring entrepreneurship.