Local hemp business owner reacts to Minnesota cannabis bills

ZUMBROTA, Minn. - As the Minnesota legislature advances cannabis bills in both chambers, some are expressing concerns over how it will affect existing hemp businesses.
Ted Galaty, owner of Willow's Keep Farm and Hemp Maze Minnesota in Zumbrota, began growing industrial hemp and selling CBD products following the 2018 farm bill making these products legal.
But, with looming marijuana legalization, there are some challenges that Galaty and other hemp business owners will have to face if the bills, H. 100 and S. 73, pass as they currently stand.
These bills include sections that would create new taxes for those producing and retailing CBD and hemp-derived THC products.
The House aims for a cannabis tax of 8%, whereas the Senate is pushing for even more taxation at 10%. This tax would be independent of the current Minnesota sales tax of 6.875%.
At that rate, a final sale for a product like CBD oil or hemp-derived THC gummies could amount to nearly 17%.
"There's 21 states that have gone before us in recreational marijuana, and of those 21 states - none of them have the tax structure that we're putting on CBD and low-dose THC," Galaty said.
Galaty has called on lawmakers numerous times to exempt hemp products from the new bills, but no amendments have been made so far. As a business owner and advocate, Galaty feels this is only one challenge that the industry will have to face.
"There's also going to be an importation ban where they're not going to allow products to come in from outside of the state," Galaty said. "As a retailer, you will not be able to sell those products in the state if they are made outside of the state. It's really going to affect how farmers and also how the processors and the retailers do business."
Galaty used the analogy of how alcohol production is viewed when compared to hemp and cannabis to offer a larger scope of the issue.
"Think about alcohol - if you need hops or need grain to produce your alcohol, you can bring that in from out of state, and you can use those ingredients to make your product," Galaty shared. "But basically, what they're saying with this importation ban, they won't allow us to bring in any of the distillate or oil, or even for that matter the hemp plant parts to create our products."
Last week, both the House and Senate have passed their own versions of the bill. Now, differences are going on to be discussed in a conference committee before a final vote is made in each chamber.