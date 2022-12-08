 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather this afternoon into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across northern
Iowa, where 4 to 7 inches should be common by late Friday morning.
Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and Highway 30, a glaze
of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM
CST FRIDAY...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation transitioning to heavy snow.
Accumulating ice and snow is expected, with snow accumulations
of 3 to 6 inches likely, with locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Kossuth, Winnebago, Hancock, Worth, and Cerro Gordo
counties.

* WHEN...Winter Weather Advisory from 6pm this evening to 9am
Friday. Winter Storm Warning in effect from 12am to 6am Friday
Morning, when the worse conditions are anticipated.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and snow covered
roads. Reduced visibility is expected with heavy snowfall. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

Local hardware store prepares for people to stock up for the winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Snow is expected Thursday night which means people are heading out to the store to pick up some last-minute essentials. 

If you haven't already it's probably a good time to stock up on salt to take care of the ice, of course a shovel, and it's never a bad idea to carry small shovel in your car in case you get stuck somewhere. 

People at Arrow Paint and Hardware have been picking up salt all week store manager, Deb Prudoehl says the store always gets busier as the weather gets worse. 

“I haven't seen a whole lot of people panicking yet but I think as the sun goes down and the weather starts shifting we'll get hit by people that are trying to get ready for the evening and tomorrow morning,” she says. 

She says they are sitting pretty good with supplies. Last year they were dealing with shortages from supply chain issues but she doesn't see that being a problem like it was last year. 

“We don't think it's that cold when it's 30 degrees out… so until it actually starts hitting, and the wind starts blowing and we get a few snow storms and it's significant, people don't panic in Minnesota like other places.”

 

