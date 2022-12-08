Local hardware store prepares for people to stock up for the winter weather

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Snow is expected Thursday night which means people are heading out to the store to pick up some last-minute essentials.
If you haven't already it's probably a good time to stock up on salt to take care of the ice, of course a shovel, and it's never a bad idea to carry small shovel in your car in case you get stuck somewhere.
People at Arrow Paint and Hardware have been picking up salt all week store manager, Deb Prudoehl says the store always gets busier as the weather gets worse.
“I haven't seen a whole lot of people panicking yet but I think as the sun goes down and the weather starts shifting we'll get hit by people that are trying to get ready for the evening and tomorrow morning,” she says.
She says they are sitting pretty good with supplies. Last year they were dealing with shortages from supply chain issues but she doesn't see that being a problem like it was last year.
“We don't think it's that cold when it's 30 degrees out… so until it actually starts hitting, and the wind starts blowing and we get a few snow storms and it's significant, people don't panic in Minnesota like other places.”