Local groups create 'Vote Yes-Renew Rochester' to support sales tax renewal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A new group has been formed to promote the renewal of Rochester’s local sales tax.
Vote Yes-Renew Rochester is made up of the Rochester Area Builders, Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. (RAEDI), Rochester Area Foundation, and Rochester Sports Foundation.
“The renewal of the local sales tax will provide Rochester a funding tool that supports key investments in infrastructure, quality of life, and economic growth that can drive development in the community moving forward,” says Chamber President Ryan Parsons.
“It is key to note that this is a renewal of the local sales tax,” says Chamber Board Chair John Eckerman. “Furthermore, an estimated 43% of the revenue generated from the sales tax would be paid by non-Rochester residents.”
Supporters say the renewal of the local sales tax would generate $205 million to fund four projects including street reconstruction, an economic vitality fund, flood control and water quality, and a regional sports and recreation facility.
“Our Board of Directors unanimously voted to support this sales tax renewal based on the projects and quality of life improvements it will bring to the citizens,” says Ed Hruska, Director of the Rochester Sports Foundation. “Each project enhances Rochester’s ability to compete as a destination for talent, industry, and visitors, including the new sports and recreation complex that will provide additional recreation options for Rochester.”
“Renewal of the local sales tax will help continue to ensure that we have the proven tools we need to continue to grow, expand, and diversify our economic base. The extension of the sales tax will revolutionize our economic landscape and to not reinvest would be to turn our backs on Rochester's catalyst for growth” says RAEDI President John Wade.