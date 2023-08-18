 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 102 expected.

* WHERE...In Iowa, Mitchell, Howard, Floyd and Chickasaw
Counties. In Minnesota, Wabasha, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and
Fillmore Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Local food banks speak on the new Free School Meals program

Food at the food shelf
By: Maureen Dudley

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local schools will now be able to give out free breakfast and lunch to their students during the week. Back in March, Governor Walz signed the Free School Meals bill into law.

The Free School Meals program started July 1st this year, with funding from the state and the opportunity for students to be fed regardless of their socioeconomic status. THe program applies to students in Minnesota doing in-person learning.

Since the pandemic, local food banks saw an increase in the number of families looking for assistance in receiving groceries. With prices rising at groceries thanks to inflation, more people need help feeding their families.

Channel One Food Bank executive director Virginia Merritt says, “What's really great about universal lunches is its gonna catch people who wouldn't qualify before but are realistically the children of parents who are the working poor.”

The Salvation Army’s Major Candace Voeller says, “Whether families find relief because they are being ableto have free lunches for, free lunches and breakfast for their students, for their children at school we're still available.”

Both food banks hope that the program will help students with families in need.

 

