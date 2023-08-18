Local food banks speak on the new Free School Meals program

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Local schools will now be able to give out free breakfast and lunch to their students during the week. Back in March, Governor Walz signed the Free School Meals bill into law.
The Free School Meals program started July 1st this year, with funding from the state and the opportunity for students to be fed regardless of their socioeconomic status. THe program applies to students in Minnesota doing in-person learning.
Since the pandemic, local food banks saw an increase in the number of families looking for assistance in receiving groceries. With prices rising at groceries thanks to inflation, more people need help feeding their families.
Channel One Food Bank executive director Virginia Merritt says, “What's really great about universal lunches is its gonna catch people who wouldn't qualify before but are realistically the children of parents who are the working poor.”
The Salvation Army’s Major Candace Voeller says, “Whether families find relief because they are being ableto have free lunches for, free lunches and breakfast for their students, for their children at school we're still available.”
Both food banks hope that the program will help students with families in need.