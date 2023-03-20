Local Flower Shop Excited for Spring

ROCHESTER, Minn.-At long last, spring is finally here, and it's got a local flower shop excited. For Tulips & Truffles Florist, there's usually a bit of a lull in sales in between Valentine's Day and the start of spring, so they've been looking forward to this day. Jay Wassner, one of the floral designers, said the season gives the shop a big boost in revenue. Some of their more popular flowers around this time are tulips as well as irises. Customers come in looking to add some color to their lives. He said flowers can help people communicate with each other better.
“Flowers are a way for people to express feelings that they have a hard time putting words to. It’s easier to-to use flowers to express that than to try to, you know, say it, you know? People understand what-what you’re trying to say," Wassner said.
He also said a small gift of flowers can do a lot to brighten someone's day. Tulips & Truffles Florist is located in Rochester on North Broadway Avenue. They're open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.