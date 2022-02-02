Local educators honored for 'outstanding' work teaching STEM

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local educators are being honored for leading the way in teaching students science, technology, engineering, and math.
Isaac Ydstie from Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools and Rick Hengel from Minnesota State College Southeast received Stem Forward's 30th Annual Outstanding Educator Award Wednesday evening. The award celebrates educators who foster high K-12 student achievement, exhibit leadership, and promote STEM careers.
"Isaac Ydstie is the embodiment of striving for STEM educational excellence. Since Mr. Ydstie began teaching at Kasson-Mantorville Schools, we have seen an increase in student achievement in science, even during the pandemic. While the student rate for science proficiency in Minnesota decreased by 10% from 2019 to 2021 for eighth graders across the state, Kasson-Mantorville Schools increased eighth grade proficiency by 3% from 2019 to 2021," said Ashley Kaplan, Director of Teaching and Learning at Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools.
"Rick Hengel joined Minnesota State College Southeast in 2019 after working in the CNC Machining industry for over 30 years. Rick serves as the lead instructor for the CNC Machine Tool Program and works extensively with high school students seeking college credits through the SLAM (Students Learning Advanced Manufacturing) program," said Chad Dull, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Minnesota State College Southeast. "Rick has demonstrated a real passion for promoting STEM within our regional high schools."
The educators say teaching throughout the pandemic took plenty of adapting, but are proud to make a difference in the lives of their students.
"I started to think a lot about the student experience, because that was the thing that was going to be being diminished," Ydstie said. "I just tried to create a way in which they were the ones that were going to be carrying out an experience with some guidance and some guardrails, like some bumpers if you were bowling, so to speak, and just to help them get them to the right track to recognize the scientific concepts that I wanted them to bump into through the course of trying to produce something."
"I was very surprised to receive this award. I'm very passionate about CNC machining and helping kids learn." Hengel continued, "my first year was when COVID hit, so all of a sudden, I started teaching, and that's a lot to learn, a lot to get curriculum up to date. Then all of a sudden, we ended up online. Now we're back in person, which is great because CNC machining is mostly hands-on."
Hengel and Ydstie say there's an abundance of career opportunities in STEM-related fields, which employers are struggling to fill.
"I get emails weekly from companies that are looking for CNC machinists. There's such a shortage of them, there's multiple companies that need 10 or more machinists, and they just can't find the help. So it's very important that we get started kids young to understand what it is, and hopefully get them into a field."
Ydstie adds no matter which career students ultimately choose, the concepts they learn through STEM courses will stay with them.
"It's a very, very fast-growing job field. But at the same time, I think when they're thinking critically, and they're choosing the next step in an experiment, they're involved in recognizing all of the multifaceted things that they have to be able to put together to move forward, and I think that can apply to anything in life."
Other nominees for STEM Forward's Outstanding Educator Award were also recognized during Wednesday night's ceremony, receiving commendation for their service to students despite the difficulties presented by the pandemic.