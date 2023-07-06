Local diner up for sale after 27 years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Cheap Charlie’s has been serving Med City for decades. Since 1996 it’s been owned and operated by the Tran family.
As a local staple, the diner offers customers breakfast and lunch with a personal experience. Owners Janna and David Tran are hands on with the day-to-day operations of the place. One of their favorite parts of the restaurant is getting to know their customers.
Cheap Charlie’s co-owner David Tran says, "I just like the people more than anything...The long hours, the greasy work in the back that I don't love that much, but the people is, that's I wake up every day, come here, work, chit-chat with a lot of good people I know over the years so that's the whole reason why I wake up and come here."
Even with the opportunity to meet and greet their customers, the decision to sell is not one they take lightly. Time and age play roles in why they are choosing now to sell.
Tran says, "I don't have the energy to do 15, 16 hours of work a day anymore so that's why we put it out there, and who knows how long it's gonna take."
Once they find new owners for Cheap Charlie’s. Tran says he’ll come back as a customer or to work. The Tran’s plan on working until they find the new owners. Cheap Charlie’s is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 6 AM to 2 PM and from 7 AM to 1 PM on the weekends.