Local community leader speaks about the Open Road Fund

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Area Foundation has been promoting the Open Road Fund, a grant stewarded by Nexus Community Partners and resourced by the Bush Foundation.
The goal is to grant $50 million over the next several years to help Black community members gain generational growth. Founder of the BarberShop & Social Services Andre Crockett says that the grant is a step in the direction of healing.
He says, “I think it's very important to the community, especially how they are doing it. It's the first time I ever participated or been part of a grant program where it's not given to directly to the organizations but it's directly given to the individuals.”
To apply for the grant, applicants have to be a resident of Minnesota, South Dakota or North Dakota; be 14 years of age or older; and be a descendant of the Atlantic Slave Trade. To apply head to the Open Road Fund webpage on the Nexus website. The deadlibe to apply is July 28th.