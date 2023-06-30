Local college students react to SCOTUS striking down Biden's student debt relief plans

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local college students aren't happy with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down President Biden's debt relief plans.
Friday's decision was a 6-3 vote, with conservative justices rejecting the plan.
It's not the news students at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) wanted to hear on the final day of summer classes, especially those carrying student debt balances.
The debt relief program would have wiped out up to $20,000 worth of student debt for those who qualified for it.
However, the Supreme Court ruled that President Biden does not have the authority to put the $400 billion plan in motion without congressional approval.
More than 40 million people were eligible to have loan money forgiven as part of the program.
Now, with student loan payments set to restart this fall without any debt relief included, students like Mohammad Merza and Jamie Brown expect to struggle to pay their loans back.
"If you're a student and you're working, you can't do it all at the same time," said Merza. "We have really big loans, especially with the aviation program here."
"[The Supreme Court is] continually attacking working families in this country," added Brown. "We're already working hard enough, we don't need more burden on top of that."
Other students like Maddie Weis worry the ruling will make college unobtainable for many.
"I think it's really going to prevent a lot of students, especially female students who aren't able to do blue collar jobs like a lot of men, from achieving a higher education," she said.
Recent data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) shows around 32% of RCTC students have federal student loans as of the 2021-22 school year.
Payments and interest accumulation on most federal student loans have been paused since March of 2020. Payments will now be due again starting in October.
President Biden is calling the court's decision "A mistake" and says the court "Misinterpreted" the constitution. He would said he would continue fighting for student debt relief.