Local coffee shop celebrates 11 years

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local, nonprofit coffee shop celebrated their 11th anniversary today. At St. James Coffee, people could celebrate by drinking coffee, guessing how many coffee beans were in a jar, and playing trivia. They could also learn about faith-based trips to different countries. The anniversary celebration also served as a fundraiser for the shop.
“Extremely blessed to reach eleven years. COVID was particularly hard for anybody, and thanks to the generosity of the community, we’ve been able to rally back and are-are doing fairly well. We still don’t make any money as a nonprofit. We rely on donations to keep our doors open to the community, but, yeah, we’re-we’re in a decent place for where we were. That’s for sure," Melissa Scaccio, the operations manager for St. James Coffee, said.
The coffee shop will hold a big fundraiser at the Empire Event Center in Rochester in February.