Local chapter of the American Red Cross is standing by to help Mississippi tornado victims

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Southeast Minnesota chapter of the American Red Cross is standing by to help out with relief efforts for the victims of the tornadoes that caused destruction in Mississippi. The organization is checking in with disaster-trained volunteers in Minnesota to see if they're available in case there's a need for them to be sent down there. Additionally, monetary donations to help with the relief efforts, such as sheltering the victims, are more than welcome. Melanie Tschida, the executive director of the chapter, said the impacts of a disaster like this are far-reaching.
“It’s their homes, but it’s also their school, their community. It might be their workplace. It-the-the-the faith community that they’re part of, I mean, when a tornado goes through and destroys towns like it has in Mississippi, it-it affects all aspects of people’s lives. They will never forget where they were and how they-how they recovered," Tschida said.
If you're interested in making a financial donation to help out, click here.