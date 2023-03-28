Local Campground is Preparing for Incoming Visitors

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local campground is getting ready to host incoming campers. Rochester/Marion KOA Journey already opened up for the season, but they've still got some cleanup and decorating to do. They're waiting for the snow to melt so they can clean up the campground by picking up tree branches and raking up leaves. They also still need to decorate the place with some flags. Barb Philip, one of the owners, said the campground is a great place to make some fun memories.
“Instead of being in your-just in your backyard, go to a campground where it’s fun and you can go swimming and play at the playground, play basketball, do all kinds of fun. It’s-it’s just a great place to be," Philip said.
If you'd like to check the place out, you can call ahead of time, make a reservation online or just show up and see if there's a spot available.