Local business prepares for Easter sales

ROCHESTER, Minn.-A local gourmet popcorn place is gearing up for Easter. It'll be Popus Gourmet Popcorn's first Easter here in Rochester. As per usual, they'll have thirty flavors available, but they'll mix in some sweeter flavors for the holiday in order to appeal to kids. Customers will also be able to buy customizable Easter baskets. The store's looking forward to seeing what their first Easter will bring them as a business. D'Angelo Tines, one of the owners, said they take a lot of pride in their work around this time.
“I know Easter is always a big part of my household growing up, from doing Easter egg hunts to eating all type of different sweet treats, so being able to make sweet treats for families and-and, you know, the kids is something special to us, you know? We hold that dearly to our hearts because it was such a big part of us, you know, my family growing up," Tines said.
If you're looking to get an Easter basket filled with gourmet popcorn, you can either call the store ahead of time or stop by in person. The place is open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.