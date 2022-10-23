Local Artists Share Their Reflections On Climate Change

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an artist-led gallery tour of the exhibition "Rochester Looking at Climate Change" at the Rochester Art Center.
During the tour, attendees could hear from some of the twenty plus artists who contributed to the project with their reflections on climate change. The purpose of the project is to raise awareness of the issue of climate change and inspire initiatives that lead to a healthier future. The local artist Layne Noser said he's hoping his work has an impact on people.
“I didn’t want to play it too safe and give ya the same old cliché imagery that you’ve seen a million times. I wanted to, you know, scare people, and I want them to know that we need to go after this problem now and we can’t just hand it off to future generations," Noser said.
If you missed the exhibition today, there's no need to worry. The exhibition will be open through January 22nd of next year.