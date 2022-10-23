 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Central and Western Iowa.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 2 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of strongest winds will
transition from southwest Iowa this afternoon into central and
northern Iowa this evening. Strong winds and dry conditions will
result in an enhanced fire danger over the region.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Local Artists Share Their Reflections On Climate Change

Climate Change Artwork

One of the pieces on display at the exhibition focused on climate change.

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was an artist-led gallery tour of the exhibition "Rochester Looking at Climate Change" at the Rochester Art Center.

During the tour, attendees could hear from some of the twenty plus artists who contributed to the project with their reflections on climate change. The purpose of the project is to raise awareness of the issue of climate change and inspire initiatives that lead to a healthier future. The local artist Layne Noser said he's hoping his work has an impact on people.

“I didn’t want to play it too safe and give ya the same old cliché imagery that you’ve seen a million times. I wanted to, you know,  scare people, and I want them to know that we need to go after this problem now and we can’t just hand it off to future generations," Noser said.

If you missed the exhibition today, there's no need to worry. The exhibition will be open through January 22nd of next year.