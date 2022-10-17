"Lizzie" opens after two year COVID delay

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-The Mantorville Theatre Company is finally able to put on their production of the musical "Lizzie" after the COVID-19 Pandemic put a pause on the production for over two years.
“‘Lizzie’ is the story of Lizzie Borden, but it is set to a rock n’ roll score, so it’s kind of done like a rock concert," Actress Samantha Ryan said.
"“She is a notorious American figure from the 1890s who was the center of a trial, a murder trial, of her stepmother and her father, and she was the primary suspect," Ryan said.
"It presents her in a much more sympathetic light, and it doesn’t make the story so black and white. It’s a lot more complex than that, so I really appreciate that aspect of it," Actress Denise Ruemping said.
“The score-the-the music is just-it’s so much fun to sing, to listen to," Ryan said.
“Sam and Denise and I found this score together, and we had never heard anything like this before, and we fell in love with it immediately, so before we even got the rights to it back in 2020, we have been, like, singing these songs for a year before that," Actress Maggie Hendrickson said.
“I grew up with very traditional musical theatre, and then I actually went to-I went to school for theatre and I got my degree in it, and I learned a lot more, so I really think that you can-you can have a musical about anything," Ryan said.
“If anything, it’s made me realize that there needs to be more musicals out there about anything and everything," Hendrickson said.
“It’s important to hear some of those more grittier, edgier things because life isn’t sunshine and rainbows. Life is blood and murder," Ruemping said.
If you'd like to see the show, the next performance will be on October 21st at the Mantorville Theatre Company.