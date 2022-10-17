ROCHESTER, Minn.-Little Thistle's Fall Music & Makers Market brought together local artisans to celebrate the fall season. People were able to enjoy a cold one, listen to the local rock band Hair of the Dog and interact with over 40 local artisans showcasing a wide variety of products such as bath bombs, Butterbeer and art made out sheep's wool. The local artist Amarama Vercnocke said their work provides multiple benefits to their well-being.
"One of the many things that I love about doing my art is how relaxing it is. As an art form, it's very therapeutic. The act of-when you’re needle felting-that repetitive motion with the needle, it’s very soothing. As well as making a beautiful piece of art, it also helps with my mental and emotional health, too," Vercnocke said.
Little Thistle Brewing Company will host an artisan market benefitting the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southeast Minnesota affiliate next May.