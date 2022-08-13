Listos Preschool & Childcare hosts Butterfly Festival at Peace Plaza

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local preschool and childcare center turned Peace Plaza into a butterfly exhibit. It's part of an effort to teach families more about the insects and their connection to Minnesota and Mexico.
On Saturday afternoon a number of families spent their day learning more about the insect at the second Butterfly Festival hosted by Listos Preschool and Childcare.
"This is an event that celebrates the connection that Monarchs have between Minnesota and Mexico with the migration path," says its executive director Christina Valdez.
Each year butterflies travel from Minnesota to Mexico. After laying eggs on milkweed plants the adult monarch dies and the young ones return to The North Star State. Valdez says the festival plays a significant role for the school.
"We have a bilingual preschool where we have English and Spanish and we talk about both cultures and bring both together. "The butterfly was the perfect connection between the two," explains the executive director.
Through performances, food and activities families are learning more about butterflies and Mexican culture. Valdez believes having butterfly festival in The Med City is critical for the community.
"We need our students like all children to be able to be represented downtown so they can see their culture, their heritage and learn about other cultures and heritages too. Rochester is a huge place for people from around the world so to have that represented in downtown Rochester is really great."
Proceeds from Butterfly Festival will go to rebuilding Listos Preschool and Childcare after it was destroyed by a fire in April. Anyone interested in donating can click here.