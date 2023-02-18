Listening session on "Paid Family and Medical Leave" in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a listening session at Christ United Methodist Church today on "Paid Family and Medical Leave". Minnesota State Representatives Kim Hicks and Andrew Smith were there. Several speakers, including State Representative Hicks, shared their personal stories to make a case in favor of passing "Paid Family and Medical Leave" legislation. Another speaker provided an overview of the legislation's details, like where the money for it would come from. State Representative Smith said the bill was a good starting point. Both State Representative Smith and State Representative Hicks addressed concerns from the audience, such as whether or not employees would exploit the bill in order to avoid working. Toni Kay Mangskau, one of the leaders of Isaiah MN, said it's important to honor Minnesota's legacy of compassion.
“You never know when your family is gonna need to take time off, and so that’s where Minnesota has a history of being a compassionate state, looking out for our neighbors, trying to make sure that people have what they need," Mangskau said.
The event wrapped up around 12:30 p.m. this afternoon.