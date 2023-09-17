'Listen, Plan, Action' forum on disabilities scheduled in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Community Action Group Supporting People with Disabilities says its third and most important public forum is coming up.
The “Listen, Plan, Action” forum will be held September 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 am at People of Hope ELCA Church, 3703 Country Club Rd SW, Rochester. Organizers say it will focus on focus on identifying current issues, prioritizing those issues, and developing an action plan.
The Community Action Group is made up of parents, guardians, self-advocates, community and state leaders, legislators, and providers from a multi-county area of Southeast Minnesota. It says people with disabilities and their families/guardians need the community’s help to stimulate innovative thinking and address critical issues that affect health, safety, and quality of life.
The group says these issues, once prioritized, will be forwarded to Isaiah Minnesota for consideration in their legislative and community agenda for 2024-2025. Proposals to implement the prioritized issues will be sent to state and federal legislators, appropriate government departments, and agencies charged with supporting people with disabilities.
Registration for the September 30 forum will start at 9 am.