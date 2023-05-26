KIMT-TV 3 News – List of Memorial Day services in North Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.
Iowa
Buffalo Center – 9 am program at North Iowa Community School District auditorium. Followed by reading of honor roll and playing of taps at the cemetery.
Clear Lake – 9:30 am program at the Seawall. 10 am program at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Forest City – 10 am at Winnebago County Courthouse.
Garner - Memorial Day Program will be held in Central Park at 10:30 am.
Grafton - Memorial Day 2023 Service at the Grafton Cemetery at 10 am.
Klemme - Memorial Day is this year at the Reformed Church at 9:30 am, followed by a program at the cemetery.
Lime Springs – Public Library sponsoring Memorial Day Dinner at the Lime Springs Community Center from 11 am to 1 pm.
Mason City - Assembly at 9:15 am and services at 9:30 am at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery.
Plymouth - Memorial Day Parade. 10 am line up. 10:30 am start. Followed by service at the cemetery.
Rock Falls - A Memorial Day ceremony will be held at the Rock Falls Cemetery at 11:30 am.
Rockford – Memorial service at 10:30 am at Riverside Cemetery.
Minnesota
Adams - 9:00 am - Bridge South of Adams on County Road 7, 9:30 am - St John's Cemetery – Johnsburg, 10:00 am - St Peter's Cemetery - Rose Creek, 10:30 am - Little Cedar Cemetery – Adams, 11:00 am - Sacred Heart Cemetery – Adams.
Albert Lea - Memorial Day ceremony at Fountain Lake Park, 100 Fountain Street, at 10 am. The ceremony will then continue and end at Graceland Cemetery, 1800 W. Main St.
Alden - 10 am parade. Program to follow at Alden Cemetery. 11:30 to 1 pm Memorial Day dinner at the Alden American Legion Post 404.
Canton - Memorial Day program will be at 9 am at the Canton Veterans Memorial Park.
Emmons – The Emmons Legion Veterans Memorial will be unveiled on Memorial Day. A brief ceremony will be held at 12 noon.
Eyota - Dover/Evergreen Cemetery at 9 am, Eyota/St. Paul's Church Cemetery at 9:15 am, Viola Cemetery at 9:30 am, Eyota Cemeteries at 10 am, Eyota War Memorial at 11 am (across from the fire hall), Luncheon at 11:30 am.
Hayfield - Services at Trinity-Waltham 8:05 am, St. Michael's-Waltham 8:25 am, Greenwood, south of Brownsdale on 58, 8:50 am, Waltham, south of Waltham on 56. 9:35 am, Evanger 10:10 am, West St. Olar - coffee 10:25 am, Fairview, Hayfield 11:10 am, Program at Veteran's Park in Hayfield 11:30 am.
LeRoy - Cemetery Walk at First Presbyterian Church Le Roy, 11 am to 1 pm. The LeRoy Area Historical Society is presenting portrayals of four deceased LeRoy veterans, including John Frank (Civil War), John Moe (World War I), Ferd Koppen (World War II) and Ben Kempe (Korean War).
Peterson - 10 am program at Creekside Park in Rushford. Meatball dinner 11 am to 1 pm at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson.
Rochester - 9:45 am procession from 4th St SW & 1st Ave SW to the Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial led by American Legion Post 92. 10:30 am program at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial. Noon Services at Center St Bridge for those buried at sea.
Bethel Lutheran Church Rochester - Memorial service will include the color guard from the VFW leading a short program and a 21-gun salute. The program will take place between 12:15 pm and 1:00 pm.
West Concord – Services at 9 am at Hegre Cemetery, 9:15 am at St. Vincent Cemetery, 10:30 am in Concord Cemetery.