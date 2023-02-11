Lineup announced for 2023 Dancing for the Dream fundraiser

MASON CITY, Iowa – Dancing for the Dream returns to the Surf Ballroom on April 1.
43 North Iowa says the goal for the 2023 fundraiser in $65,000.
“This event isn’t possible without the generous dancers, sponsors, and volunteers,” says Executive Director John Derryberry. “The 2023 line-up is spectacular. Proceeds from this event are invested in our mission of helping north Iowans with disabilities find their way through home, employment, and community experiences and to reach for their dreams.”
2023 dancers are:
Kevin Orcutt, MercyOne with Noemi Cruz-Orcutt, Mint Springs Dentistry
Dr. Brett Cornish with Dana Cornish, Cornish Family Chiropractic
Jon Benson with Nikole Benson, Tugs Daycare & Preschool
Lindsey James, Visit Mason City with Dan Holmlund, Access Systems
Majors Geffory & Leti Crowell, The Salvation Army
Jaime Copley, Sukup Manufacturing with daughter, Gabby.
Krista Ditsworth, NIACC with Mitch Ditsworth, Dent Master
Tammy Hoffman, Private Music Instructor with Michael Hoffman, Edward Jones
The event will be hosted by Raquel Hellman and Tyler Utzka.
Organizers say silent and live auctions will be held throughout the night. Live Auction items include a 7 -10 day stay in Florida, a Firetruck ride around Clear Lake, Gourmet dinners for 8 including a murder mystery, Lake dinner, Bikes and Brews, Football and more. You can also bid on a select number of auction baskets curated for many tastes and budgets.
Tickets can be ordered by texting D4D to 41444, online at https://igfn.us/form/5rwg6A or call Andrea at 641-423-3301.