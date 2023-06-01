Lineup announced for 2023-2024 NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series

MASON CITY, Iowa – North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) has unveiled who will be performing during its 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.
“I’m honored to present the 2023-2024 lineup,” says Lindsay Dalrymple, Director of the NIACC Performing Arts and Leadership Series. “Our theme this year is Our Star is Shining. We wanted to pay homage to not only the stars on our stage, but also the stars within our community that take our series possible. We couldn’t have Tony-award winning Broadway shows, Grammy award-winning musicians, comedy, family shows, and more without the support of our patrons, sponsors, donors, and volunteers.”
The 2023 - 2024 season performances are:
Broadway performer and co-star in the recent revival of “The Music Man” Sutton Foster, September 14 at 7:30 pm. Presented by First Citizens Bank.
I Am, He Said – A Celebration of Neil Diamond with Matt Vee & The Killer Vees, September 24 and 3 pm. Presented by Henkel Construction Company.
Caleb Johnson’s Classic Rock Time Machine, October 4 at 7 pm. Presented by Sukup Manufacturing Co.
The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John starring Michael Cavanaugh, October 20 at 7 pm. Presented by NSB Bank.
A new production of the classic musical “Annie,” November 5 at 7 pm. Presented in memory of Patricia Johnston by Dr. Tom Johnston.
Champions of Magic, an incredible interactive show featuring a daring escape from Houdini’s water cell, levitation high above the stage, and a finale “beyond explanation.” November 14 at 7 pm. Presented by NSB Bank & KIMT-TV.
An Olde English Christmas with Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone, November 28 at 7 pm. Presented by North Iowa Eye Clinic P.C.
A fresh version of “The Nutcracker” from the Minnesota Ballet, December 3 at 3 pm. Presented by Mason City Clinic P.C. & Neurosurgery of North Iowa, Drs. Beck, Bhangoo, and Ondoma.
Home Free Christmas. With over 1.6 million YouTube subscribers, Home Free has been declared “country music fans’ favorite a cappella group.” December 20 at 7 pm. Presented by G.G. George Family & North Iowa Broadcasting.
Sons of Serendip bringing musical inspiration with its emotionally stirring interpretations of pop music arranged with a unique blend of vocals, harp, piano, and cell. January 18, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented by Mason City Clinic P.C.
Country Music Hall-of-Famer Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, January 25 at 7 pm. Presented by First State Bank of Belmond and KGLO
The Peking Acrobats, February 20, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented by The Globe Gazette and Country Inn & Suites.
Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray,” February 28, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented in memory of Patricia Johnston by Dr. Tom Johnston.
Malevo—an all-male group specializing in Malambo, a traditional Argentine dance of great dexterity, combined with flamenco and urban percussion. March 5, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented by The Hanson Family Foundation & MBT Bank.
The High Kings, four men with 13 instruments playing Irish Folk. March 10, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented by Drs. Douglas and Melissa Summerfield.
The CHER Show. The Tony® Award-winning musical of the musical legend’s story, and it’s packed with so much “Cher” that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. April 4, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented in memory of Patricia Johnston by Dr. Tom Johnston.
Comedian Brian Regan, April 21, 2024, at 7 pm. Presented by The NIACC Performing Arts Series.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 28, 2024, at 3 pm. Presented by G.G. George Family.
For tickets, call 641-422-4188 or go online to www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.