Lincolnshire Splash Pad opens to the public

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled
across central Minnesota this afternoon and will gradually move
into southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Smoke will gradually
dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear
Mississippi River Valley. Therefore the alert has been extended
until Friday morning.

In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic
Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air
to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone
will be elevated the Rochester area during the afternoon hours,
but will decrease Thursday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about;
health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-;
land-climate/air-quality-and-health.

Lincolnshire Splash Pad opens to the public

Lincolnshire Splash Pad Grand Opening

Children playing at the brand new Lincolnshire Splash Pad

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After years of planning and delays, the Lincolnshire Park Splash Pad is finally open - thanks in large part to support from the community.

Plans to bring a splash pad to the med city have been in the works since 2019 as residents have been wanting one for years.

After the pandemic and supply chain issues delayed construction, the splash pad is finally here.

Besides the waterworks for the kids to play in, the city is also proud of the shade structure and restrooms installed nearby.

The project did face issues with funding several times, which caused delays.

Rochester Parks Foundation, an independent non-profit, decided to step in and raise some money for the splash pad.

According to the former foundation chair Joanne Rosener, they were able to raise over $37,000 from over a hundred different donors.

"The neighbors in this community were so generous," she said. "Many of the businesses were so generous in supporting this splash pad. So those funds, along with what the city had available, is what enabled us to do this splash pad."

The spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Rec says the city is taking lessons from this project so the next splash pad won't take so long to build. The plan is to add a total of five splash pads in the future, with one pad in each city ward.

Rochester Parks Foundation has already begun fundraising for Rochester's next splash pad at McQuillan Field.

