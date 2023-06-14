Lincolnshire Splash Pad opens to the public

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After years of planning and delays, the Lincolnshire Park Splash Pad is finally open - thanks in large part to support from the community.
Plans to bring a splash pad to the med city have been in the works since 2019 as residents have been wanting one for years.
After the pandemic and supply chain issues delayed construction, the splash pad is finally here.
Besides the waterworks for the kids to play in, the city is also proud of the shade structure and restrooms installed nearby.
The project did face issues with funding several times, which caused delays.
Rochester Parks Foundation, an independent non-profit, decided to step in and raise some money for the splash pad.
According to the former foundation chair Joanne Rosener, they were able to raise over $37,000 from over a hundred different donors.
"The neighbors in this community were so generous," she said. "Many of the businesses were so generous in supporting this splash pad. So those funds, along with what the city had available, is what enabled us to do this splash pad."
The spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Rec says the city is taking lessons from this project so the next splash pad won't take so long to build. The plan is to add a total of five splash pads in the future, with one pad in each city ward.
Rochester Parks Foundation has already begun fundraising for Rochester's next splash pad at McQuillan Field.