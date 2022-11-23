Limits on visitors go into effect at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa is limiting visitors due to an increase in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other respiratory illnesses.
No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed on the following units:
- ICU, 6W, 5W, 4W, 4E, Birth Center and Pediatrics.
Visitors to the Birth Center will be limited to one person and Pediatric Unit visitors will be limited to two designated guardians. Exceptions will be made for extraordinary circumstances, including severe illness of a parent or sibling and end of life visitations.
MercyOne North Iowa says “As RSV cases rise in our communities, we encourage all who are eligible to get your flu shot to help you stay healthy. If you or your children are ill, strongly consider isolating until symptoms improve.”
Families with infants less than 3 months old are being advised to limit visitors and avoid contact with sick friends or family.