Lime Springs woman killed by SUV/semi collision in Howard County

HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a semi in Howard County.
The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 9:30 pm Thursday on Highway 63. Julie Pavlovec, 60 of Lime Springs, was heading south when the State Patrol says her SUV crossed the center line and hit a northbound semi driven by Dean Cross, 53 of Cedar Falls.
Both vehicles wound up in the west ditch. Pavlovec was killed by the collision. The State Patrol says she was not wearing a seat belt.
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Fire Department and First Responders, Leroy EMS, Lime Springs EMS, and the Iowa Department of Transportation assisted with this accident.