Lime Springs man pleads not guilty to causing over $200,000 in road damage

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of destroying a new road in Howard County is pleading not guilty.

Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, is set to stand trial starting May 24 for first-degree criminal mischief and obstruction of prosecution.

Harden is accused of driving down a closed-off road, his vehicle’s tires sinking into newly laid concrete that wasn’t dry yet.  Law enforcement says Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022, went down the road, leaving tracks behind him, then turned around and went back.

Court documents state $268,860.72 in damage was done to the road.

