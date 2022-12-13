Lime Springs felon sentenced for gun possession

CRESCO, Iowa – A man arrested after a report about a potentially homicidal subject has pleaded guilty.
Dean Thomas Johnson, 43 of Lime Springs, was charged on June 4 with possessing a firearm as a felon, possessing a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, and OWI. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were contacted just after 10 pm about a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Avenue.
Deputies said they arrived at the scene to find Johnson standing in the road with a .44 caliber revolver. He was taken into custody after a mental health evaluation.
Johnson has now pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. Johnson will have to serve a minimum of three years before being eligible for parole.