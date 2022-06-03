Lime scooters becoming cheaper to get around than cars

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The average price of gas today in Minnesota is now $4.50 a gallon. With high gas prices, people might be trying some other ways to get around town inclduing using Lime scooters.
The company claims it's cheaper to rent a scooter than drive a car. According to its operations coordinator Cooper Borchert the scooter only costs $3.50 to unlock and 19 cents a minute to get around.
The average price of gas right now in Olmsted County is $4.59 a gallon. Borchert says ridership was up in May 2022 compared to May 2021 because of the high gas prices. If you are wanting scoot around town, Borchert shares some safety advice.
"We encourage all riders to be cautious while riding, preferably while riding in bike lanes and being cautious of your surroundings and pedestrians around you. As well as parking. We do encourage our riders to park their scooters appropriately and not block the sidewalks."
The company has 300 scooters in Rochester. Lime will take the scooters off the streets once Rochester has two snow storms.