Lime scooter found during Zumbro River cleanup

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Lime scooter was among the items recovered from the Zumbro River during the annual cleanup in downtown Rochester.
The Rochester Downtown Alliance had staff members and its Clean and Safe Ambassador team pulling debris from the River on July 1.
The group pulled, collected, and recycled the following items during this year’s clean-up:
• Eleven bags worth of litter
• One Lime scooter
• A storm drain grate
• Sporting equipment like tennis and golf balls
• Many Styrofoam containers
• Countless plastic grocery bags
• One construction cone
• Three large pieces of rebar
The trash was collected and disposed of by project partners, the City of Rochester’s Public Works department and Litter Bit Better.