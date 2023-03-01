 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lilly Luft is Iowa's Ms. Wrestler of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
Iowa Wrestlers of the Year 2023

Pictured from l to r: (back row) Presenter Mark Ironside, Nick Fox (Osage), CJ Walrath (Notre Dame, West Burlington), Ben Kueter (Iowa City High), Gable Porter (Underwood), Dan Gable, Kale Petersen (Greene County), Lilly Luft (Charles City), Molly Allen (Riverside Oakland), Presenter Alli Ragan, IAwrestle Founder and CEO Tony Hager, (front row) Fareway SVP of Marketing and Advertising Jeff Stearns, Gabe Arnold (Iowa City High), Max Magayna (Columbus Catholic), Garret Rinken (Nashua-Plainfield), Naomi Simon (Decorah), Ryder Block (Waverly-Shell Rock), Master of Ceremonies Elias Johnson.

BOONE, Iowa – Charles City’s Lilly Luft has been named Ms. Wrestler for the State of Iowa.

Fareway Stores, Inc. and IAwrestle have presented the “Dan Gable Ms. and Mr. Wrestler of the Year Awards” in coordination with the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA). Three finalists from each of the three state wrestling classes for the men and three women finalists attended an awards luncheon banquet Wednesday at the Fareway Conference Center in Boone.

Fans were able to vote once per day for their top wrestler in each category until February 6 for the women and February 20 for the men on IAwrestle.com.  The votes were tallied and the top voted wrestler received an extra vote towards the IWCOA committee vote.  The following athletes were recognized as 2022-2023 recipients:

Ms. Wrestler:

Lilly Luft, Charles City

Molly Allen, Riverside Oakland (finalist)

Naomi Simon, Decorah (finalist)

Mr. Wrestler:

Class 1A:

Gable Porter, Underwood

Max Magayna, Columbus Catholic (finalist)

Garret Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield (finalist)

Class 2A:

Kale Petersen, Greene County

Nick Fox, Osage (finalist)

CJ Walrath, Notre Dame, West Burlington (finalist)

Class 3A:

Ben Kueter, Iowa City High

Gabe Arnold, Iowa City High (finalist)

Ryder Block, Waverly-Shell Rock (finalist)

The two runner-up student athletes in each class received finalist award plaques.  A duplicate Wrestler of the Year trophy and duplicate Wrestler of the Year runner-up plaques will be provided to each high school where finalists attend, for permanent placement in the high school trophy case.

Tags

Recommended for you