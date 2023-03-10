Another snow system is rolling into the Upper Midwest this weekend. It will bring snow to Minnesota and Iowa through the day, with most of the snow occurring through the afternoon and wrapping up Saturday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-3" are expected with some picking up as much as 4". This will of course make roads slippery through the evening, so use caution if you plan to travel. Stay with KIMT for updates on this snow through the weekend.
Light snowfall accumulations expected Saturday afternoon and evening.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today