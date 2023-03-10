 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Light snowfall accumulations expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

  • 0
Saturday Snowfall

Another snow system is rolling into the Upper Midwest this weekend. It will bring snow to Minnesota and Iowa through the day, with most of the snow occurring through the afternoon and wrapping up Saturday night. Total snowfall accumulations of 1-3" are expected with some picking up as much as 4". This will of course make roads slippery through the evening, so use caution if you plan to travel. Stay with KIMT for updates on this snow through the weekend.

Recommended for you