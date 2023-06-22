Lifeguards offer tips on avoiding sunburn as you swim

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With summer officially underway, it can be hard to avoid burning in the hot sun. If water washes away your sunscreen, it only gets worse.
However, lifeguards at Silver Lake Pool have a few tricks up their sleeves.
Audrey Hamm, a head lifeguard at Silver Lake, recommends applying sunscreen a half-hour before going outside to let it set in.
If you are getting wet, it's good practice to reapply every hour. Rub-in sunscreen is also preferred over spray sunscreen for more protection.
If you're worried about how strong your sunscreen should be, an SPF of 15 to 30 should do the job.
"30 SPF is usually our safest bet," said Hamm. "It's going to over you the most protection. Anything from 50 over to 100 offers a lot of protection, but 30 is usually a very safe bet."
If you're swimming in a natural body of water like a lake, consider using lake or reef-friendly sunscreen which is better for the environment.
For non-sunscreen strategies, try to spend as much time in the shade as you can. You can also wear sunglasses, hats, and long-sleeved clothing to protect yourself.