Lifeguards offer tips on avoiding sunburn as you swim

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Lifeguards offer tips on avoiding sunburn as you swim

Silver Lake Pool Lifeguards

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With summer officially underway, it can be hard to avoid burning in the hot sun. If water washes away your sunscreen, it only gets worse.

However, lifeguards at Silver Lake Pool have a few tricks up their sleeves.

Audrey Hamm, a head lifeguard at Silver Lake, recommends applying sunscreen a half-hour before going outside to let it set in.

If you are getting wet, it's good practice to reapply every hour. Rub-in sunscreen is also preferred over spray sunscreen for more protection.

If you're worried about how strong your sunscreen should be, an SPF of 15 to 30 should do the job.

"30 SPF is usually our safest bet," said Hamm. "It's going to over you the most protection. Anything from 50 over to 100 offers a lot of protection, but 30 is usually a very safe bet."

If you're swimming in a natural body of water like a lake, consider using lake or reef-friendly sunscreen which is better for the environment.

For non-sunscreen strategies, try to spend as much time in the shade as you can. You can also wear sunglasses, hats, and long-sleeved clothing to protect yourself.

