Liebling running for re-election in new Minnesota House district

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Tina Liebling says she’s running for re-election to the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn House District 24B.
Liebling has represented part of Rochester since 2004 but House District 24B has different boundaries than her current district 26A.
“I will miss representing the people east of U.S. 52 and north of U.S. 14 who I have served for 18 years,” says Liebling, “but I look forward to meeting voters in south Rochester and Rochester Township who I now hope to represent.”
Liebling will seek the DFL endorsement for the 24B seat this Sunday at the DFL convention in Kasson.
“I have spent much of my career working on health and human services issues that deeply impact our community and the entire state,” says Liebling. “The pandemic has revealed how much more work is needed to protect and improve the health of Minnesotans. If elected in November, I will continue to fight for quality, affordable health care for all.”