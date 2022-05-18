 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Level 3 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Severe 2022.png

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for Thursday as thunderstorm development is favorable locally along a line of congealing thunderstorms with the chance for a discrete supercell early on.

Severe risks include large hail, strong wind gust and the chance for an isolated tornado. 

A cap looks to hold through much of the day prior to storm development along a cold front. A brief period for surface based thunderstorms will be possible if storms can separate before congealing into a straight line wind and hail threat into the overnight. 

Recommended for you