Level 3 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms Thursday

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an enhanced risk for Thursday as thunderstorm development is favorable locally along a line of congealing thunderstorms with the chance for a discrete supercell early on.
Severe risks include large hail, strong wind gust and the chance for an isolated tornado.
A cap looks to hold through much of the day prior to storm development along a cold front. A brief period for surface based thunderstorms will be possible if storms can separate before congealing into a straight line wind and hail threat into the overnight.