Levees save Winona from extensive flooding damage

WINONA, Minn. - With the Mississippi River cresting at nearly 19 feet Tuesday night, one would expect the historic floods to do historic damage across the flood plain.
For Winona, though, a system of levees spared the city from the worst of Mother Nature's wrath.
Places like Levee Park is full of concrete walls lining the river to block any water from reaching downtown.
"They were built between 1980 and 1985," said Brian DeFrang, the city's public works director. "I think the first time they were truly tested was in the 1993 floods. They saved us a lot of money, a lot of damage."
In fact, the city estimates that $13 million was prevented by the levees in 1993. When considering that this most recent flood was two feet higher and adjusting for inflation, public works puts potential costs up to $60 million in damages that were avoided.
With the levees doing that much work, DeFrang says it's critical to keep them in top shape at all times.
"We have protocols that we are doing right now with the flood where we're walking it 24/7 right now and we're in the four pump stations 24/7 to make sure they're working 100 percent," he said. "Year round, we've got a list of things from the core that we have to keep up with."
This hard work from the city hasn't gone unnoticed by residents. Plenty of observers came by Levee Park on Thursday to see the fourth-highest flooding in the city's recorded history and appreciate their concrete protector.
"I think we're really fortunate to have the dikes we've got here," said Riley Zafft, a resident of Winona. "It probably saved the city."
For any parks of the river bank that isn't covered by levees, the city deploys sandbags to fill in the gaps.
"There's several closures on the Levee Park Drive area or Cal Fremling Drive area that we have to do," said DeFrang. "We keep them open obviously because most of the time you don't have flooding and people like access to the river, but they're closures that have to be done with sand bags."
The levees aren't perfect. Homes will still see basement flooding, especially in the Prairie Island area. However, when water gets as high as it has been these last few weeks, it's hard to criticize its effectiveness.