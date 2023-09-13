Letts, Spencer, and Smith building in Mason City to be demolished

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Letts, Spencer & Smith Building on the corner of South Federal Avenue and U.S. Highway 18 in Mason City is being demolished.
KIMT News 3 confirmed it with the building's owner Jeff Tierney of Tierney Properties.
The building was constructed in 1909 and recently its been noticed by people going passed that windows and other pieces of the structure are being removed.
According to Kris Urdahl, a chair member of Mason City's Historic Preservation Commission, when a demolition permit was presented for the building, the commission looked into its history and current status. During their meeting last month, they voted and deemed it to no longer be historic.
Tierney says as of now, there are no immediate plans to build a new structure on the busy corner where the Letts, Spencer & Smith Building has stood for 114 years.