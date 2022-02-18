LeRoy tax preparer charged with failing to pay state withholding taxes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A Mower County man has been charged with failing to pay his state taxes.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says Craig Allen Jacobson of LeRoy is accused of 10 felony counts of failing to file withholding tax returns, 10 felony counts of failing to pay withholding tax, 4 felony counts of filing false or fraudulent individual income tax returns, and 1 felony count of filing a false withholding tax return.
Investigators say Jacobson did not file withholding returns or pay withholding taxes for his business, M&I Tax and Accounting Inc. and C&C Tax Service Inc., on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2018. Jacobson is accused of failing to file these withholding returns or pay withholding tax despite the taxes being withheld from his employees’ wages. Court documents also state Jacobson altered already submitted federal tax returns when submitting his state returns.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue says each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.