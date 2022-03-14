LeRoy-Ostrander's champion 9-man football team honored by state lawmakers

LEROY, Minn. – Two Minnesota state representatives have honored the LeRoy-Ostrander 9-man football team for winning the 2021 State Championship.
Republicans Patricia Mueller of Austin and Greg Davids of Preston presented a proclamation and certificates to LeRoy-Ostrander players, coaches and cheerleaders during a school presentation Monday morning.
“These student athletes worked incredibly hard to overcome the obstacles of the two years and came back to win the state championship game,” says Mueller. “I commend both the players and the coaches, who earned the state title with their persistence and determination. They played well as a team and were so fun to watch! Congratulations to the entire team.”
LeRoy-Ostrander’s 9-man football team went 12-2 in the regular season and won their first state title in team history in November 2021.
“This is an accomplishment the players, coaches, family members and fans will remember for the rest of their lives,” says Davids. “Congratulations to everyone affiliated with the Leroy-Ostrander program. We are proud of you!”