Lemonade day makes a comeback

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Saturday, June 10th is the second annual Lemonade Day.
Lemonade day is an opportunity for kids to learn about running a business in a fun way, while also earning pocket money.
Ally Sheehan, the event and program director for the Rochester Chamber of Commerce, says, “It's something kids look forward to, so we have a handful of kids that are returning again this year. We do a couple of different events with the lemonade day, so we do a best tasting contest. So we had a bunch of kids come back and return and they are getting really excited.”
With over 400 kids signed up to take part this year, there is going to be a lot of competition in those events. Sheehan told us that this is important to helping kids gain an entrepreneurial spirit.
Go to the lemonade day website to see a list of participating lemonade stands and what they are offering.