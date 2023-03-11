"Lego my Eggo" event at Calvary Baptist Church

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a family-friendly, lego-building event at Calvary Baptist Church today. At the event, there were free-form stations where builders could construct anything they wanted, stations with instructions for predesigned sets and also robotics demonstrations. Participants could also enjoy a waffle buffet. The purpose of the event was to have people become more familiar with the church.
“Well, it gives the kids a chance to show creativity, a chance to do something…fun and original, a chance to use a building block to make something new, but also when you get a big group a kids together to play, it’s a chance to share and learn some interpersonal skills and have fun building with other kids you maybe didn’t know," Jonathan Eads, the associate pastor for Calvary Baptist Church, said.
He also said they hope to make this an annual event.