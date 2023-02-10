Legislator, school leader breakfast forum held at Kasson-Mantorville High School

KASSON, Minn.-School leaders and state lawmakers gathered today at Kasson-Mantorville High School to discuss policies related to education. Superintendents want to see an increase in the amount of funding per student as costs continue to rise. There was also concern expressed about funding gaps between state and dollars for special education and additional unfunded mandates. Ed Harris, the superintendent of Chatfield Public Schools, said local school boards should have more control over decisions like filling positions.
“That sometimes causes an extra school board election or special election to be put in place to replace that person, and that’s-costs a fair amount of money, costs a fair amount of time, but maybe more importantly it adds a little more unstability to the school board as opposed to whoever that nominee or applicant is just simply filling out the term of the person that they’re replacing," Harris said.
He also said that unfunded mandates can push out other programs that are important to kids.