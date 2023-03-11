Legendary Vikings head coach Bud Grant dies

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Former Minnesota Vikings head coach Bud Grant has died at the age of 95.
"We are absolutely devastated to announce legendary Minnesota Vikings head coach and Hall of Famer Bud Grant has passed away this morning at age 95," the Vikings wrote on Twitter.
Grant guided the team to four Super Bowl appearances. He served as head coach for the team from 1967-1983, and then again in 1985. He led the Vikings to 11 NFC/NFL divisional championships throughout his tenure.
Grant is the first person to be elected to both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian Football League Hall of Fame.