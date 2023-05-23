Legalization of drug paraphernalia concerns law enforcement

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is expressing concerns after Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill last week legalizing the possession of drug paraphernalia.
This legislation is meant to provide public health programs a steadier supply of sterile needles and syringes while educating drug users about preventing overdoses.
Under the new bill, signed into law by Governor Walz last Friday, hypodermic injection devices are fully legal, even with drug residue of any kind. This is meant to encourage users to return dirty needles more frequently.
Paraphernalia being produced for the sole use of drug delivery is still illegal.
However, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson worries the legalization will make using drug residue as evidence of illegal drug possession impossible.
"I would argue that it's still considered evidence," he said. "We should be able to test it, determine what it is with the potential that there may be other, larger amounts of drugs in a vehicle or on a person."
Sheriff Torgerson also says there isn't a clear cutoff between residue and outright possession in the law.
The new law was a small provision in a larger safety budget bill that passed at the end of this year's session.