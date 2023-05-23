Legalization of drug paraphernalia concerns law enforcement

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 8 PM
CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected to
reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category across
southern Minnesota.

Southerly winds are transporting pollutants into the state. Sunny
skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will allow these
pollutants to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ozone
will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours when
sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Air quality
is expected to reach the Orange AQI category. This is considered
unhealthy for sensitive groups.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now App, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.

Legalization of drug paraphernalia concerns law enforcement

Olmsted County Sheriff

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is expressing concerns after Minnesota lawmakers passed a bill last week legalizing the possession of drug paraphernalia.

This legislation is meant to provide public health programs a steadier supply of sterile needles and syringes while educating drug users about preventing overdoses.

Under the new bill, signed into law by Governor Walz last Friday, hypodermic injection devices are fully legal, even with drug residue of any kind. This is meant to encourage users to return dirty needles more frequently.

Paraphernalia being produced for the sole use of drug delivery is still illegal.

However, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson worries the legalization will make using drug residue as evidence of illegal drug possession impossible.

"I would argue that it's still considered evidence," he said. "We should be able to test it, determine what it is with the potential that there may be other, larger amounts of drugs in a vehicle or on a person."

Sheriff Torgerson also says there isn't a clear cutoff between residue and outright possession in the law.

The new law was a small provision in a larger safety budget bill that passed at the end of this year's session.

