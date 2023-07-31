Legal impacts of marijuana legalization

ROCHESTER, Minn.-From May 30th to August 1st, the judicial system in Minnesota hasn’t had much time to adjust to marijuana legalization.
Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem says, “The biggest impacts that we're gonna feel I guess in our office is how we as an office as a judicial system as law enforcement respond to some of these changes in behaviors.”
Some of what his office and law enforcement agencies will be looking at is how to work with expunging previous marijuana convictions, and looking at how to charge people who go over the legal limit for marijuana.
As soon as the law was signed by Governor Walz, the judicial system hasn’t been charging cases involving marijuana.