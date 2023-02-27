Legacy Scholars program supported by grant from Olmsted Medical Center

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Project Legacy says it has received a grant from Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) to support its mission to serve and support marginalized youth and young adults who are breaking cycles of generational poverty, abuse and sexual exploitation or involvement in the commercial sex industry.
“Project Legacy board members, leadership, staff, and Legacy Scholars participants are all appreciative of this generous gift from Olmsted Medical Center,” says Karen Edmonds, Project Legacy executive director. “The funding from Olmsted Medical Center will further opportunities for Project Legacy to redirect the path of Legacy Scholars participants and give them the opportunity to break the cycle of generational poverty and personal struggles as they pursue success through an education.”
Project Legacy says the money from OMC will support leadership opportunities for youth and young adults enrolled in the Legacy Scholars program, a program for first-generation college students that provides wraparound support and mentorship at a pivotal time in a young person’s life. Project Legacy says the goal is for students to achieve a bachelor’s degree, or certificate, as education is the means by which the cycle of generational poverty is broken.
The Legacy Scholars program is also supported through a grant from Winona State University to fund college visits for participants; University of Minnesota Twin Cities Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Office, which will offer college visits and learning opportunities through the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion program; the NAACP Rochester Branch MN, who provides opportunities to learn about the importance of post-secondary education for BIPOC individuals; and Mayo Clinic’s new Pathways to Employment internship/mentorship program for Legacy Scholars participants.